Croatia Airlines Pushes Forward with A220 Fleet Plans
  • by
  • January 17, 2023
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Zagreb-based Croatia Airlines (OU) will receive six new Airbus A220s from US leasing company Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The long-term leases are in addition to the firm order with Airbus for six A220s placed in November 2022.

The additional Pratt & Whitney PW1500G powered airframes will include four of the -300 and two of the smaller -100 variants. They will be delivered during 2024-2025.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines. ALC looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines as the airline modernises and expands its fleet with the newest and most fuel-efficient jets”, ALC’s Executive Chairman, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy, said.

Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways.

Fleet Focus

OU revealed back in November that it would be upgrading its fleet, focusing on the Airbus A220 with up to 15 of the type. Originally the airline had planned to utilise the A320neo for its fleet renewal. The four it had on order were removed from Airbus’ order backlog following the A220 deal.

Currently, OU’s fleet is made up of Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, plus several De Havilland Dash-8 Q400s. The deal means that the airline will focus its fleet around a single aircraft type bringing numerous economic benefits. OU’s A220-100s will have the capacity to seat 127 passengers, while the A220-300 will seat 148.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based ALC has 68 A220-300s on order, plus seven -100 series.

Croatia Airlines is the Newest A220 Buyer

Featured Image: The Airbus A220 will be used to replace the airlines current fleet of A319, A320 and Dash-8 Q400s. Photo: Airbus.

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

