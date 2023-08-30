Corendon to Offer “Adult Only” Cabin on A350s

DALLAS – Leisure carrier Cordendon Dutch Airlines (CD) has announced that it will be introducing a new “Adult-Only Cabin” on long-haul flights between Amsterdam-Schiphol (AMS) and Willemstad-Curaçao (CUR) starting in November this year.

The concept will offer a more comfortable zone at the front section of the aircraft for passengers who prefer experiencing a quieter and more comfortable flight for an extra fee.

Atilay Uslu, the founder of Corendon, said, “On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers. We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone because we cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight. We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

Flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao will begin on November 3 with three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, departing Schiphol at 11:55 and arriving at Willemstad Airport at 17:15, after nine hours of flight time, all in local times.

A total of 102 “Adult Only” seats will be offered to passengers on the nine-hour flight to Curaçao. Image: Corendon Airlines.

“Tight” Agreement with World2Fly

Despite being a big player in the European leisure air market with a fleet of 37 Boeing 737 aircraft and 100 destinations spread across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Corendon has never been recognized for its long-haul operations. The airline has never wholly owned a widebody aircraft, only signing wet-lease contracts with ACMI carriers when needed.

This time, after finding a new market to compete in by flying to the overseas territory of Curaçao, the Dutch division of Corendon has agreed with the Spanish leisure carrier World2Fly (2W) to wet-lease one of their Airbus A350-900 aircraft for two years exclusively to operate the AMS-CUR route.

This A350, which will join the fleet in the coming months, is configured in a dense 432-seat layout, making it the densest A350 cabin in the market and just eight seats below the certified maximum by its manufacturer.

With the addition of the 2W aircraft, Corendon ended its decade-long relationship with KLM (KL) on transatlantic flights, as the company decided to run these services on its own leased airplanes.

Lacking a physical separation between cabins, Corendon will not offer “Adult-Only” zones on their Boeing 737s for the moment. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Europe Does Not Fall Behind

While the first long-haul service of CD and the “Adult-Only” Zone is filling all the news currently, the European leisure market has not fallen behind either, as the airline group has launched their summer 2024 schedule with new exciting connections across the continent.

From its two large bases at Dalaman (DLM) and Antalya (AYT) airports, the Turkish leisure arm – Corendon will offer up to 27 weekly flights to six British airports: Gatwick (LGW), Manchester (MAN), Birmingham (BHX), Newcastle (NCL), Bristol (BRS) and Glasgow (GLA).

Featured image: Corendon Airlines.