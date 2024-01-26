Copa Airlines Reintroduces Its Boeing 737-9s Into Service
DALLASCopa Airlines (CM) is the first airline to reintroduce the Boeing 737-9 after completing FAA inspection protocols on the type. The grounding was caused by a plugged emergency exit door blowing out on Alaska Airlines (AS) Flight 1282 on January 5 while flying at 16,000 feet.

On Wednesday, January 24, the FAA approved an inspection process, granting the grounded jets the right to return to service. CM, which follows FAA regulations, returned the type into service.

Copa said that it had received authorization for its fleet of 21 grounded Boeing 737-9s to undergo inspections and would resume canceled flights on Thursday.

The Panamanian carrier became a customer of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April 2015, when it placed an order for 61 737-8 and -9 aircraft. According to Cirium Diio data, CM’s Boeing 737-9 has 2485 flights scheduled in January and 2390 in February 2024.

Featured Image: Copa Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

author
Tantawat has had a deep-rooted interest in commercial aviation since a young age. He has been fortunate to explore his love for writing through his contributions to esteemed online aviation magazines. Over the past few years, he has crafted a wide array of articles encompassing various topics, including flight reviews and accounts of aviation history.

