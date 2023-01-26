Copa Airlines to Begin Panama-Baltimore Nonstop Flights

DALLAS — Copa Airlines (CM), Panama’s flagship carrier, has announced a new nonstop route from Panama (PTY) to Baltimore, Maryland (BWI). The addition will become the airline’s 14th U.S. destination. It joins the airline’s other operations in Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), and more.

Copa, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings and a member of the Star Alliance Network, will fly to the city four times a week starting June 28, 2023. The new route will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Regarding the new route, Dennis Cary, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines, said, “With this new route, we continue increasing connectivity throughout the Americas, making it easier for people from 79 destinations in 32 countries to connect with family, friends, business associates, and new adventures with a single easy connection in Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the Hub of the Americas.”

Copa Airlines Boeing 737-8V3. Photo: Marat Basaria/Airways

South American Expansion

Additionally, CM will also launch a new route within South America beginning June 27, 2023. CM will connect PTY to Manta, Ecuador (MEC). With this addition, CM will be the only airport to offer connectivity to this particular South American city.

It’ll also be CM’s third operation in Ecuador, which already includes flights to Guayaquil (GYE) and Quito (UIO).

Featured Image: Copa Airlines HP-1843CMP BOEING 737-8V3(WL). Airways/João Pedro Santoro