Copa Airlines Announces New Service to Austin, Texas

DALLAS — Star Alliance airline member Copa Airlines (CM) has announced the launch of its new service to and from Austin, Texas, starting on July 6, 2023. The service will be the airline’s first time connecting the state capital of Texas with the rest of the continent through its Panama City hub.

The Austin-bound nonstop flight will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Panama at 9:18 a.m. and arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) at 2:04 p.m. The return flight will operate on the same days, departing Austin at 3:34 p.m. and arriving back in Panama at 8:16 p.m., all local times.

The launch of the new Austin route adds to the airline’s continuous expansion efforts in North America, joining fourteen other cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, Tampa, San Francisco, and Washington. In addition to the launch of the new route in Baltimore on June 28.

Thanks to the new route, Austinites can now benefit from the service of the most punctual airline in Latin America, according to the OAG Punctuality League. CM currently operates flights to the U.S. on the Boeing 737-700, 737-800, and newer 737-8 aircraft. These aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, such as in-flight entertainment, WiFi, and power outlets.

HP-1848CMP Copa Airlines Boeing 737-8V3 KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Comments from Copa Airlines, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

“We continue strengthening our network of destinations in the U.S., and incorporating this new route represents a window of opportunity to increase commerce, tourism, and cultural and educational exchanges between the state capital of Texas, Panama, and our entire region. We’re pleased to offer greater connectivity to our passengers and contribute to the growth of tourism and commerce in Panama and the countries we serve,” said Christophe Didier, Vice President, Global Sales and Distribution at Copa Airlines.

“This exciting announcement has been years in the making,” said Jacqueline Yaft, AUS CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to Austin, Texas, and cannot wait for Austinites and Central Texans to discover the gem of Panama City, Panama, a destination rich in culture, history, and community. AUS is proud to bring more convenient options for connecting Central Texas to Central and South America. This route will provide economic and tourism benefits for generations to come.”

Featured image: COPA AIRLINES HP-1843CMP BOEING 737-800. Photo: João Pedro Santoro /Airways