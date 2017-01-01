CONTACT US!

ADVERTISING
Dear Editor,
I thoroughly enjoyed your reports on the Convair 880/990. The articles brought back a lot of memories.
As a young man in the 60’s, I traveled extensively and flew on TWA 880’s and American 990’s many times.
Although I’d never been in a jet fighter, I could easily imagine what it would be like since taking off in a Convairliner was an exhilarating experience.
Whenever I had the option, I would always select a flight on a Convair over a 707 or a DC-8. I liked
the 3-2 seating arrangement since there was no middle seat on the “2” side which is where I always sat.
Alas, the Convairliner’s lifespan in U.S. commercial airline service was brief; I was sorry to see it pass into history, but it was a great airplane.
Bob Compton, Mill Creek, Washington