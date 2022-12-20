Condor Receives First A330-900

DALLAS – Germany’s Condor Flugdienst GmbH, or Condor (DE) for short, has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A330-900. The first Rolls Royce Trent 7000 powered airframe (D-ANRA) arrived at the airline’s Frankfurt (FRA) base on Monday, December 19.

The aircraft comes from an order of 16 placed in 2021. DE will use the type to replace its fleet of Boeing 767-300ERs, reducing the airline’s operating costs, fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

DE’s new business class offering. Photo: Condor.

Onboard Offering

The new aircraft can accommodate 310 passengers in a three-class layout, with 30 in business, 64 in premium economy and 216 in economy. The type is fitted with Airbus’ new ‘Airspace’ cabin, which provides passengers with more personal space, larger overhead bins, new lighting systems and a state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system.

Earlier this year, Condor unveiled its new eye-catching striped livery to distinguish itself as “a distinct and unique vacation airline.” This was followed by the launch of its new business and premium economy class offering, which is being rolled out with the arrival of the new A330s.

Condor has 16 A330-900s on order. Photo: Airbus.

A330neo

DE plans to receive one airframe per month, with most of the new aircraft in service, by the end of 2023.

The A330neo is the latest generation of the successful A330. First launched in 2014, there are two variants, the smaller -800, designed to replace the A330-200 and the larger -900, intended to replace the A330-300. The aircraft has new engines and various aerodynamic improvements, which offer a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. DE’s -900 will be capable of flying 7,200nm (13,334 km) non-stop.

Featured Image: DE’s first A330-900 (D-ANRA) arrived at the airlines FRA hub on Monday evening. Photo: Condor.