COMAC Delivers First ARJ21 to Non-Chinese Customer

DALLAS – TransNusa (8B) has taken delivery of its first General Electric CF34-powered Comac ARJ21-700 (PK-TJA). The delivery to the Indonesian low-cost carrier marks the first delivery of the aircraft to a customer outside of China.

The airline, part of the Link Asia Group, was established in Jakarta in 2005 and initially began operations with turboprop aircraft. Today the carrier operates a limited domestic network across Indonesia.

ARJ21s of Air China (CA), China Eastern Airlines (MU) and China Southern Airlines (CZ). Photo: COMAC.

Thirty Aircraft Order

It ordered 30 ARJ21s in January 2021 and was due to take delivery of its first example in 2021. However, 8B was grounded due to the covid pandemic, and the delivery was deferred. 8B is partly owned by the Hong Kong-based lessor China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC). Deliveries are to take place from now until 2026.

The type is configured in a 95-seat all-economy layout. The airline has yet to reveal when the ARJ21 will enter service. 8B currently operates two A320ceos and a single A320neo, with 49 more on order.

China’s state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) has delivered nearly 100 ARJ21s since the type entered commercial service in 2016.

Featured Image: TransNusa (8B) has 30 of the ARJ21s on order. Photo: COMAC.