CMA CGM Receives First Two Boeing 777Fs

DALLAS – Yesterday, cargo airline CMA CGM received its first two Boeing 777F aircraft, adding to its fleet of Airbus A330-200F aircraft.

In addition, the airline disclosed an order for two further Boeing 777Fs, adding to its order of Airbus A350 freighter aircraft.

CMA CGM Air Cargo, the cargo airline division of French shipping giant CMA CGM, was founded in 2021 to diversify its operational capabilities. The airline’s flights are operated by Air Belgium from its base in Liege, Belgium, to take advantage of its strategic location for the airline’s route network.

The airline currently operates a fleet of four Airbus A330-200F aircraft between Leige, Chicago, and Atlanta, with plans in place to operate flights to Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok in the next year.

Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Freighter Sales Heat Up

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo has continued to be a lucrative market for global carriers and has become the forefront of fleet development plans for many airlines.

With the development of and orders for the Airbus A350F and Boeing 777-8 Freighter aircraft, the demand for highly efficient aircraft has become clear.

The Boeing 777-8 Freighter, launched earlier this year, will be built using the same technologies as those seen on the 777-9, which has seen orers from Qatar Airways (QR), Lufthansa (LH), and Ethiopian Airlines (ET).

Its competitor, the Airbus A350F, brings the efficiency and technology of the A350 to the freighter market, with orders from Singapore Airlines (SQ), Air Lease Corporation, Air France-KLM, and CMA CGM.

Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Olivier Casanova, CEO of CMA CGM AIR CARGO said, “The reception of our first two Boeing 777 Freighters and this new order of two additional aircraft represents a milestone in our fleet expansion.”

He continued, “With four Boeing 777 Freighters by 2024, complementing our existing fleet of 4 aircraft, CMA CGM Air Cargo will enlarge its network, linking Europe, Asia and America, and provide a tailor-made range of transportation and logistics solutions to our clients, thanks to a modern, technically and environmentally efficient fleet”.

Ricardo Cavero, Vice President Europe, Israel & Turkey Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, ” With the delivery of its first two freighters, CMA CGM AIR CARGO will deliver on its promise to its customers to provide end-to-end logistics solutions. The Boeing 777 Freighter’s unrivaled operating efficiency will allow CMA CGM to operate the airplane across an extensive, global air freight network.”

Featured Image: Nick Sheeder/Airways