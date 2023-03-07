China Airlines to Restore Taipei-Ontario, California Round Trips

DALLAS – Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials have announced that China Airlines (CI) will fully restore its daily round-trip service between Ontario, California, and Taipei, Taiwan starting on March 26, 2023.

This marks a major milestone in Ontario’s recovery of international air service, which was suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

China Airlines first began offering nonstop transoceanic passenger service to Ontario after the airport’s transition to local ownership, and will now be upgrading its aircraft operating the route from an Airbus A350-900 to a larger Boeing 777-300ER, increasing seat capacity from 306 to 358 across Premium Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes.

China Airlines B-18906 Airbus A350-900 | Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Seamless one-stop connections to Asia

The TPE airport is the primary international gateway to northern Taiwan’s more than 9 million residents, while Ontario is the closest and most convenient international gateway airport for more than 10 million Southern Californians living in San Bernardino, Riverside, northern Orange, and eastern Los Angeles counties.

Domestic air travel through Ontario has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, a milestone achieved by few airports in California.

Featured image: China Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Boeing