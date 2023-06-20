China Airlines Orders More Boeing 787 in Paris

PARIS – On the second trade day at the 2023 Paris Air Show, Boeing secured more orders for its long-time successful 787 Dreamliner series. Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CI) has announced the further acquisition of eight units of the Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will add up to the existing 16 ordered last year.

The airlines will be operating the Dreamliner for the first time, though the company currently dedicates its widebody fleet to the Airbus A350-900 and 777-300ER with a total of 30 units. Nevertheless, CI is not planning to use the Dreamliner for long-haul flights but instead aims to add flexibility to its regional route network.

Furthermore, CI has recently become the latest customer for the Boeing 787-10, having converted six of its 787-9 orders to the longer variant. With a two-class configuration, the 787-10 can carry up to 330 passengers and is typically used in high-demand routes in Southeast Asia by airlines such as Singapore Airlines (SQ).

According to Boeing, the Dreamliner can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20%, thereby helping the airline meet its sustainability objectives. Carbon emissions reduction, net-zero initiatives, and sustainability are among the most important topics at the 2023 Paris Air Show.

China Airlines operates a Boeing 777 painted in a special Boeing livery, promoting its good relationship with the manufacturer. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.

Two Big Airlines on a Small Island

The island of Taiwan, home of the Republic of China, has developed a very extensive aviation network thanks to the large population and technological market of microchips present in the country, and more specifically at its capital: Taipei (TPE).

To support the enormous demand for flights in and out of Taiwan, there are currently two airlines serving flights out of Taoyuan Airport to the rest of the world: China Airlines (CI) and EVA Air (BR). Interestingly, by the purchase of the Boeing 787, CI has covered all the different aircraft types present at BR.

This also means that both airlines directly compete in the Taiwanese aviation market, with very similar route networks. Despite this, while EVA Air has a slightly larger presence in the United States and covers more diverse destinations in Europe, China Airlines is dominant on flights inside Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Boeing at the Paris Air Show

Boeing is one of the central manufacturers exhibiting at the 2023 Paris Air Show. As with any other global aviation conference, the battle between the four major manufacturers is the most discussed topic among attendees, the media, and the general public.

This year, Boeing is showcasing the longest Boeing 737-10 and the renowned Boeing 777-9 at the Salon Du Bourget, both of which are still awaiting certification in the following years.

Furthermore, in partnership with the massive upcoming Riyadh Air initiative, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been custom-painted for the exhibit and is currently being presented in a static display at Paris-Le Bourget (LBG).

Featured image: China Airlines/Boeing