China Airlines to Place Major Boeing 787 Order

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Major Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CI) announced today that it has placed an order for 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The airline will use these aircraft to renew its Airbus A330 fleet.

As well as the 16 aircraft, the order includes options for eight additional Boeing 787-9 and conversion rights for the larger version of the Dreamliner, the Boeing 787-10. CI expects deliveries to start in 2025, and will then be able to phase out the older A330s.

The order comes after geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, but this order shows the airline is confident it will be able to serve the island in the future.

According to Reuters, CI was comparing the Airbus A330neo and the Dreamliner for its long-haul fleet renewal, but Boeing’s aircraft was selected in the end.

The new aircraft will replace older Airbus A330s. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

China Airlines

China Airlines is one of the two major airlines based in Taipei (TPE). It serves multiple international destinations from the island, including Asia, of course, but also North America, Oceania, and Europe. The airline has very important cargo operations, which allowed it to stay profitable during the COVID pandemic.

The airline operates a mixed fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. For medium-haul routes, the airline operates aircraft from the Boeing 737NG and A320neo families. For longer flights, the airline uses Airbus A330s and A350s, as well as Boeing 777s and 747F.

This order is also a big win for Boeing, as it shows airlines are still confident in the Dreamliner program, shortly after the FAA allowed Boeing to start delivering the aircraft again.

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways