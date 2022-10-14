10/14/2010: CCM Rebrands as Air Corsica

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, French regional airline Compagnie Corse Mediterranee (CCM) was rebranded as Air Corsica (XK) in 2010.

Founded in 1989 by Corsican politician Pierre-Philippe Ceccaldi, the airline was established on the grounds of Ajaccio-Campo dell’Oro Airport in Ajaccio, today Ajaccio Napoleon Bonaparte Airport (AJA), Corsica, France, with the aim of offering improved connectivity to the Mediterranean island.

Flights were launched in 1990 between Ajaccio, Bastia, and Nice with a fleet of ATR-72s. The airline introduced its first jet, the Fokker 100, in 1992 on its Ajaccio (AJA) to Marseilles (MRS) and Bastia (BIA) to MRS routes. The Fokker 100 was replaced by the Airbus A319 in the summer of 2002.

The airline has operated a total of seven ATR-72s during its history. Air Corsica F-HAIB

ATR 42-500. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Air France Partnership

A partnership with French domestic carrier Air Inter (IT) in 1994. This was followed by Air France in 1997 when an agreement was reached for XK to operate the Marseille (MRS) to Bordeaux (BOD) route on the French flag carrier’s behalf.

This partnership with AF and its Hop (A5) subsidiary has continued throughout XK’s history. Today the airline code-shares on flights between Corsica and Paris Orly (ORY) and Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

Air Corsica became the first French airline to operate the Airbus A320neo. Photo: Airbus

A320neo Delivery

On December 2, 2019, the airline took delivery of the first of two Airbus A320neos. The aircraft is configured with 186-seats in a single-class layout. It will be used to replace older aircraft in the fleet.

Pre-Covid the airline operated a fleet consisting of four A320ceos, two A320neos, five ATR-72-500s, and a single ATR-42-500. It has a route network covering 16 destinations across France, Belgium, and the UK.