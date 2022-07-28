July 28, 2022
Cayman Airways Expands to US West Coast
Airlines Routes

Cayman Airways Expands to US West Coast

DALLAS – Cayman Airways (KX) has announced that it will expand its route network and launch its first direct flight to the west coast of the US, with a new service to Los Angeles (LAX). The new service will begin on November 5 and will initially be provided on a weekly basis.

Prior to the airline switching from the Boeing 737-300 to the MAX variant, the west coast was out of reach of the former type. KX now operates four Boeing 737-8 aircraft in a two-class configuration, which are upholstered in a distinctive blue tone with hints of caramel, drawing parallels to the sea and sand that the Cayman Islands are famous for.

Cayman Airways VP-CKZ Boeing 737-36E. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Business Passengers in Mind

According to a news release issued by the airline, Business Class passengers will have a very generous baggage allowance of three checked bags weighing up to 55 pounds each (25 kgs).

Business Class passengers on the route will also have lounge access, hot catering, and complimentary bar service. All passengers on board will be able to connect to the airline’s dedicated ‘AirFi’ interface to stream in-flight entertainment to their own devices.

The new route will be the airline’s fifth US route, with the carrier already serving Miami (MIA), Tampa (TPA), New York (JFK), and Denver (DEN).

Featured image: Cayman Airways VP-CIY Boeing 737-8. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Aviation author and commercial pilot based in the UK, with close to twenty years in the industry.

