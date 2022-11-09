Cathay Pacific Reveals Management Reshuffle

DALLAS – Cathay Pacific (CX) boss Augustus Tang will step down from the Chief Executive role on January 1, 2023. He will be replaced by CX’s current commercial chief Ronald Lam. The airline announced Tang’s departure on November 9 in an official statement.

Tang took the CEO position in August 2019 from Rupert High. He has steered the airline through the Covid pandemic and subsequent restructuring. When he hands over the reins, he will remain with CX’s parent, the Swire Group.

The new appointment forms part of a wider CX management reshuffle. Photo: Aidan Pullino/Airways.

Cathay Pacific Group Chair Patrick Healy praised Tang’s tenure at the airline, “I cannot overstate the degree of admiration and gratitude which I and the entire Board have for Augustus. His tenure has encompassed the most turbulent period in Cathay Pacific’s more than 75-year history. That we are now emerging from this prolonged crisis in such great shape, with a more focused, efficient and competitive organisation, is due in very large part to the skill and wisdom of the CEO who has guided us through this period. I am immeasurably grateful to him for his unparalleled contribution to the company.”

Lam’s Appointment

Lam, meanwhile, has been with CX since 1996, working as its Chief Customer and Commercial Officer. Lavinia Lau will now take over this role.

Healy said of the appointment, “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Ronald on his well-deserved appointment to Chief Executive Officer. I have worked very closely with Ronald in recent years, and I have been impressed by his long-term vision for the company, his intellect, and his determination to see the Group succeed. He is without doubt ready to lead our organisation on our path to becoming one of the world’s greatest service brands.

Ronald Lam will take over the CX CEO role from January 2023. Photo: Cathay Pacific.

“Ronald will lead the airline through its post-COVID recovery and the introduction of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport, as the airline looks to increase its passenger flight capacity and strengthen connectivity at the Hong Kong international aviation hub. The company’s dual-brand strategy comprising Cathay Pacific as a premium full-service airline and HK Express as a wholly owned low-cost carrier have positioned it well to take advantage of the recovery and continue contributing to the long-term success of the Hong Kong hub.“

Wider Reshuffle

The announcement comes as part of a wider management reshuffle which will also see a new boss appointed at CX’s low-cost subsidiary HK Express (UO), Jeanette Mao. Mao will replace Mandy Ng, moving from UO back to CX.Greg Hughes who has been CX Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer since June 2017 will also be retiring.

HK Express was acquired by CX in 2019. Photo: HK Express.

Healy thanked Hughes for his 36 year years with the Swire Group saying, “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our enormous gratitude to Greg for his exemplary service to the company. The professionalism and rigour which he has brought to our operations, our service delivery and our safety excellence, have been instrumental in our ability to emerge from the crisis fitter than ever, ready to navigate the challenges of the recovery and gradually build back capacity with control and discipline.”

Cathay Pacific is currently attempting to rebuild its capacity following the scrapping by Hong Kong of strict hotel quarantine measures. Its passenger numbers were still down 89% in September 2022 when compared to 2019 numbers.

Featured Image: CX Airbus A350-941 (B-LRA). Photo: Max Langley/Airways.