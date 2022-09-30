Cathay Pacific Eyes Order for New Cargo Airplanes

DALLAS – Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific (CX) is reportedly making plans to order an unspecified number of new freighters for its cargo division.

The aircraft would be used to replace its aging Boeing 747-400 Extended Range Freighter (ERF) fleet. According to people familiar with the development cited by Reuters, CX is said to be in talks with both Airbus and Boeing and is looking at the A350F or the Boeing 777-8F.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the airline said in a statement that “it is constantly looking” at its cargo fleet requirements but has yet to make a final decision.

The news comes after the airline said that the peak season for air freight might not be as strong as last year because of supply chain issues, the impact of inflation on consumer demand, and China’s COVID-19 policies.

CX is said to be studying both the new Airbus A350F and Boeing 777-8F. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Reliance on Air Freight

However, CX has had to rely on air cargo during the pandemic, making up almost 75% of its revenue, after passenger demand hit rock bottom due to Hong Kong’s strict Covid-related quarantine rules for passengers and aircrew.

The potential order will also be a step in the right direction of the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standard for lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions adopted in 2017 to ‘reduce the impact of aviation greenhouse gases on the global climate.’

ICAO noted, “Those in-production aircraft that by 2028 do not meet the standard will no longer be able to be produced unless their designs are sufficiently modified.” The wide-body freighters currently in use, like the Boeing 747F, 767F, 777F, and Airbus A330F, will not meet the standard due to their earlier generation engines.

CX launched dedicated cargo services in 1981. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Current Fleet

Cathay’s cargo division currently operates six Boeing 747-400ERF with an average age of over 13 years, plus 14 Boeing 747-8F freighters with an average age of over nine years. The 747-8F can carry 16% more cargo than 747-400ERF.

Despite air freight keeping many airlines aloft during the pandemic, the global economic slowdown is beginning to impact the industry. North American cargo behemoth FedEx has been forced to ground an “unspecified number of airplanes” in response to a downturn in demand.

But as Hong Kong finally eases its restrictions and CX narrows its losses, time will tell how CX’s management steers its course in the long run.

Featured Image: Cathay Pacific Cargo Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways