Cathay Pacific Marks 40 Years in the Americas

DALLAS — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is commemorating Cathay Pacific’s (CX) inaugural flight, which launched the airline’s 40-year history in the Americas.

On May 1, 1983, the flag carrier made its inaugural flight from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to YVR. With a Boeing 747-200, CX began its service with two nonstop flights each week. Currently, the airline uses a Boeing 777-300 to fly nonstop eight times per week between Hong Kong and Vancouver.

YVR-bound CX flights have carried more than 13 million passengers since the first CX jumbo Jet touched down at the Canadian airport in 1983.

On March 16, 1983, CX opened its first ticket office in the center of Vancouver’s “airline row,” hiring 26 people. According to the airport, the airline employs close to 300 people across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Richmond, British Columbia’s Sea Island is home to YVR, which serves the Lower Mainland and the city of Vancouver. It is 7.5 miles (or 12 km) from Downtown Vancouver.

Photo: Vancouver International Airport

With the help of codeshares and joint ventures, CX’s operations and subsidiaries offer scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 190 destinations around the world.

The airline’s fleet is comprised of Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330, Airbus A350, and Boeing 777 aircraft. Additionally, two different Boeing 747 models are flown by Cathay Cargo.

In terms of passenger traffic, YVR is the second busiest airport in Canada after Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and the second busiest in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The airport has more nonstop flights to China than any other airport in North America or Europe due to its status as a trans-Pacific hub.

Featured image: Vancouver International Airport