Cathay Pacific Begins Service to Nepal in October

DALLAS – Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) will begin operating direct flights from Kathmandu (KTM) to Hong Kong (HKG) beginning October 1.

Cathay received a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to conduct one flight per week on Saturday, according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niruala. The airline requested a slot at KTM from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. However, CAAN is looking at giving a slot after 8:00 p.m. The flight on CX is scheduled to last 5:15 and will be flown on an Airbus A330-300.

Currently, Nepal Airlines (RA) flies this route, outbound to HKK on Monday, and returning on Tuesday. Due to the large number of Nepalis living there, Hong Kong is considered an important aviation destination.

TIA

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu is capable of handling up to 15 aircraft on its international apron, although only three widebodies at a time. KTM has one 3,350 meters (10,990 ft) runway that lacks an ILS system.

There are, however, two non-precision approaches available. In 2019, the airport handled 7,327,042 passenger movements and 124,255 aircraft movements. In 2021, Qatar was the top international airline serving the airport, with Buddha Air leading the domestic carriers.

