Caribbean Airlines Returns to Caracas

DALLAS — This weekend, Caribbean Airlines (BW) announced the resumption of service to Caracas, Venezuela from Port of Spain as well as the expansion of its route network to the Eastern Caribbean in the coming months.

Flights between Piarco International Airport (POS), the primary hub and operating base of the Caribbean’s largest airline, and Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS) will run on Saturdays, with increased frequency expected later. Returns from CCS take place on the same day.

The expansion to the Caribbean was always part of BW’s strategic plan, but it was put on hold during the pandemic. While the airlines Boeing 737 won’t fly to CSS any time soon, with the purchase of four new ATRs, BW is now prepared to improve regional connectivity.

Caribbean ATR at CCS. Photo: Caribbean Airlines

Official Comments

Speaking at the re-launch event at the POS, the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera stated, “We are excited to resume our operations to Caracas and expand our network to the Eastern Caribbean. Our passengers have been eagerly awaiting the restart of the Caracas route and the overall expansion of our network, and we are thrilled to meet their expectations. This is a testament to our commitment to providing travelers with more options and improved connectivity. We believe these developments will enhance the travel experience for our customers and bring more economic benefits to the region.”

“The Caribbean is our home, and we are dedicated to connecting our people and communities.” Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera

Also speaking at the event was His Excellency Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela who stated, “I am delighted that Caribbean Airlines has restarted these non-stop flights between Caracas and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be very important for trade and the movement of people. I believe that this expansion will enhance the travel experience when persons fly between our countries, and I look forward to increasing frequency in the coming months.”

Jointly owned by the people of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, and with an operational base in Jamaica, BW employs more than 1,600 people.

Featured image: Caribbean Airlines 9Y-ANU Boeing 737-8Q8. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways