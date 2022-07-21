Cargolux to Replace Boeing 747 with the 777-8F

FARNBOROUGH – Cargolux (CV) has announced its much anticipated fleet renewal plans. The European cargo carrier will replace all its Boeing 747-400 aircraft with newer 777-8F jets.

“With the 777-8 Freighter being the preferred solution to replace our 747-400s, Cargolux is looking forward to continuing its ongoing relationship with Boeing,” said Richard Forson, president and CEO of Cargolux.

“With the selection of our newest freighter as their preferred solution, Cargolux continues its long and enduring history with Boeing, integrating the 777-8F seamlessly into the airline’s all-747 cargo operations,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“With its investment in the 777-8 Freighter, Cargolux will operate the most advanced, fuel-efficient, twin-engine freighter in the industry. The 777-8 Freighter significantly reduces CO 2 emissions compared to previous models with a reduced noise footprint, helping to advance Cargolux’s commitment to sustainable operations.”

Cargolux 747-400 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Cargolux and Boeing – 50 years and more to come

A sustainable option for Cargolux, the 777-8 Freighter has a near identical payload and range capabilities as the older 747-400 Freighter but burns 30% less fuel besides a 25% better operating costs per tonne of cargo. Boeing and Cargolux go a long way back to 1937 when they first received the Douglas DC-8 Freighter before moving to jet aircraft with the 747-200F, the first of which was named ‘city of Luxembourg’.

The 2022 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook projects an 80% increase in the global freighter fleet through 2041, including approximately 940 new widebody freighters such as the new 777-8 Freighter. The first delivery of the 777-8 Freighter is anticipated in 2027.

Featured image: Aidan Pullino/Airways