Cargo Plane Overshoots Runway in Southern France

DALLAS – A West Atlantic (PT) Boeing 737-300F overran the end of runway 12L at Montpellier–Méditerranée Airport (MPL), France, ending at the edge of a lake, forcing the closure of an airport servicing France’s southern Mediterranean coast.

The three occupants of the Boeing 737 EC-NLS, built in 1993, which was carrying air freight and came to a stop among reeds, grass, and water at the airport outside of Montpellier, were saved unharmed, according to local police.

Authorities announced that until the plane has been moved, the airport is restricted to passenger and cargo flights.

An inquiry into the accident is ongoing.

Featured image: West Atlantic Boeing 737-300F EC-NLS. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways