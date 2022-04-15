Cape Air Signs for 75 Fully-electric Aircraft

DALLAS – One of the most talked-about electric aircraft manufacturers, Eviation, and American commuter giant Cape Air (9K), have signed an LOI for the purchase of 75 fully-electric Alice aircraft that can carry a crew of two and nine passengers.

Cape Air is one of the largest regional commuters in the United States and operates around 400 or so daily flights to over 35 cities. The fleet is one that is mixed and adds up to just over 100 total. The Tecnam P2012 was the latest addition, while the Cessna 402s and Britten-Norman Islanders were more of the backbone.

By eventually replacing these combustion-based aircraft with Alice, 9K’s carbon emissions will significantly drop. Besides, a reduction in maintenance and crew management costs would also favor 9K by operating a single type. The flights will feature more modern cabins, and be much quieter.

The Eviation Alice is the world’s leading fully electric aircraft that can fly up to 440 nautical miles on a single charge, with a maximum cruise speed of 250 knots and a maximum payload of 2,500 lbs. Alice’s operating software constantly monitors flight performance and displays it to the pilots to ensure optimal efficiency.

Comments from Cape Air

Cape Air President and CEO Linda Markham said, “Cape Air remains committed to sustainability, growth, and innovation, and our partnership with Eviation allows for these commitments to become a reality…Our customers will be at the forefront of aviation history, and our communities will benefit from emission-free travel.”

Cape Air Board Chairman, Dan Wolf, said, “Together with Eviation, we are creating the next generation of air travel, in which electric flight will be the industry standard.”

Featured image: Eviation