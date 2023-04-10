Canada Jetlines: Dropping Domestic Routes, Adding Aircraft and Potential Qatar Tie-up

DALLAS – Recently launched Canada Jetlines (AU) has announced that it has suspended its domestic route network to focus on its sun destinations for the summer 2023 season.

The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) had previously operated twice weekly services from Toronto (YYZ) to Calgary (YYC) and Vancouver (YVR). However, these were suspended in January as the airline chose to utilise its Airbus A320s for another carrier under an ACMI lease. It has now signed another lease deal that will last for the next five months.

Canada Jetlines will focus on its routes from YYZ to Cancún (CUN) and Las Vegas (LAS). It also plans to launch flights to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB).

The airline took delivery of its first A320 in December 2021. Photo: Canada Jetlines.

Expansion

Meanwhile, the ULCC has also announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for a third Airbus A320 airliner. The 174-seat jet is due to arrive by July this year. Its addition to the fleet will also allow the carrier to resume its domestic operations by the end of the year.

The airline is also exploring a potential tie-up with Qatar Airways (QR), with would include ‘the possibility of including non-stop flights between Toronto-Pearson and Doha.’

“We are pleased to discuss potential opportunities with Qatar Airways, an international airline known for its world-class service and consistently recognised by the industry and consumers as the best airline in the world,” said Canada Jetlines CEO Eddy Doyle.

Featured Image: Canada Jetlines A320-200 (C-GCJL). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.