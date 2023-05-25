CAE Empowers Endeavor Air’s Training

DALLAS — CAE and Endeavor Air (9E) have officially opened their expanded training center in Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP).

Following a recent 50,000-square-foot expansion, the facility now houses Endeavor’s Flight Operations and Inflight Training departments and three additional CRJ full-flight simulators (FFS). This expansion consolidates all pilot and cabin crew training previously conducted in multiple locations, making it the largest CRJ training facility worldwide.

Endeavor Air expects around 2,000 pilots to visit the Endeavor Air Learning Center at CAE annually for training purposes. Currently, the flight operations training program is supported by 120 instructors, while the flight attendant training program has 16 instructors. The facility will cater to approximately 2,000 to 2,300 flight attendants each year for both new-hire and recurrent training.

The CAE Minneapolis-St. Paul training center initially opened in 2017 with four CRJ full-flight simulators, has now grown to operate eight CRJ FFSs, two B737NG FFSs, three CRJ flight training devices (FTDs), and cabin crew training equipment.

The collaboration with CAE allows Endeavor Air to offer outstanding resources to its crewmembers, facilitating effective learning and collaboration among various departments within the airline.

Official ribbon cutting at the May 24, 2023 inauguration of the expansion of the CAE Minneapolis St. Paul Training Centre with Endeavor Air. Photo: CAE

Michel Azar-Hmouda, Vice President of Global Commercial Aviation Training, expressed excitement about the expanded training center, stating, “The expanded training center will not only support Endeavor Air as they train and recruit pilots but will also deliver efficiencies and a world-class training experience by consolidating all training in one center housing state-of-the-art simulators.” He also highlighted the partnership as a prime example of CAE’s ability to scale its training operations effectively to meet the growing needs of airline customers.

“This newly expanded facility, made possible by our partnership with CAE, is a tremendous asset for Endeavor Air,” said Jim Graham, CEO of Endeavor Air. “Our training programs always strive to set the Gold Standard in the industry, and we are committed to providing equally outstanding resources to help our crewmembers learn in the most effective way possible. This incredible facility allows us to co-locate our training and learning teams for both pilots and flight attendants, creating greater opportunities for collaboration and joint learning between departments.”

Featured image: Delta (Endeavor Air) N8936A Bombardier CRJ-200LR. Photo: Matt Calise/Airways