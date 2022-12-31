12/31/2006: BWIA Becomes Caribbean Airways

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, British West Indies Airways (BWIA) was replaced by Caribbean Airlines (BW) in 2006 after 66 years of operations.

BWIA commenced service on November 27, 1940, between Trinidad and Barbados using a single Lockheed L-18 Lodestar (VP-TAE). Tobago was also served thrice weekly.

The carrier was acquired by British South American Airways (BSAA) in 1947, and following the latter’s takeover by BOAC, BWIA became a subsidiary. BOAC subsequently sold its shares in the carrier to the government of Trinidad and Tobago, who became complete owners in 1967.

BWIA Lockheed L1011-500 Tristar (9Y-TGN) pictured at LHR. Photo: Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfielding, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Expansion and Losses

From then on, BWIA expanded rapidly. Jet aircraft were introduced in 1964 when the Boeing 727 joined the fleet. In 1980 it introduced the Lockheed L1011-500 Tristar on its flagship London route.

Despite being one of the largest airlines in the Caribbean, BWIA had also incurred huge losses. On September 8, 2006, management announced that the airline would cease operations after numerous cash injections from the country’s government.

BWIA Boeing 727-78 at JFK. Photo: Jon Proctor.

Caribbean Airlines is Born

Taking over where BWIA left off, Caribbean Airlines was announced as the country’s new state-owned airline. BW commenced services with a fleet of six Boeing 737-800s and a single A340-300.

On May 27, 2011, BW took complete control of Air Jamaica (JM). However, it has also had to streamline its operations to cut costs. In early 2016 it returned its two Boeing 767-300ERs and terminated its only long-haul service to London Gatwick (LGW).

The airline currently has a fleet of seven ATR 72-600s and nine Boeing 737-8s, with three left on order. The -8s has replaced its 737-800s. It operates across the Caribbean plus points in the US, Canada and South America.

Featured Image: The airline’s 737-800s have been replaced by the 737-8. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways.