Bulgaria Air Receives Its First Airbus A220

DALLAS – Southern European carrier Bulgaria Air (FB) has received its first Airbus A220 as part of a fleet expansion plan. Leased by Air Lease Corporation, it was built at the Airbus Mirabel, Canada facility. FB plans to purchase two A220-100s and five A220-300s to serve the market.

The A220 consists of a range of up to 3,450nm, allowing FB to reach new parts of Europe and beyond. The carrier plans to use the aircraft both regionally and internationally. This aircraft is the fleet’s latest addition, joining the Airbus A320, A319, and smaller regional jet Embraer E190.

FB currently has a fleet comprised of the A320 family and the E190 family. Photo: Johann Heske/Airways

Features of FB’s First A220

The first of seven A220 delivered consists of two classes and 143 total seats, eight business class seats included. Internally, the aircraft has larger seats and less bulky overhead bins than the rest of the A320 family. The A220 also has the quietest cabin compared to the rest of FB’s fleet and has a noise footprint reduced by 50%.

Additionally, a more efficient flight dynamic and modern Pratt & Whitney engines makes way for more sustainable flights and less carbon dioxide emissions per flight. The A220, on average, cuts 25% in fuel consumption per seat.

FB’s first A220 is one of almost 800 orders for the aircraft from over 30 carriers worldwide, demonstrating the need for carriers to resort to newer regional jets to replace older airframes.

Featured image: Bulgaria Air Airbus A220-300. Photo: Airbus