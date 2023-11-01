Brussels Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A320neo

DALLAS — Belgian flag carrier and Lufthansa Group member Brussels Airlines (SN) has received its first out of five new A320neo aircraft as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The A320neo utilizes advanced technologies, including CFM International LEAP-1A engines and Sharklets, to improve fuel efficiency and aerodynamics. This leads to a minimum 20% decrease in fuel burn and CO2 emissions. Additionally, Airbus states that the aircraft generates 50% less noise than previous models, making it environmentally friendly at airports.

The airline’s new A320neo is the right choice for short- to medium-haul routes within Europe. The type offers a single-class layout with 180 seats. Furthermore, equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, it provides passengers with an exceptional travel experience, including customizable lighting for different flight phases, maximum comfort, and a quiet cabin environment.

With its popularity demonstrated by over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, the A320 Family stands as the most widely preferred aircraft globally.

The addition of the A320neo expands the Belgian carrier’s existing all-Airbus fleet, which consists of 34 A320 Family aircraft and nine A330-300s.

Featured image: Brussels Airlines’ first Airbus A320neo. Photo: Airbus