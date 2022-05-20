Brussels Airlines Cancels Flights amid Severe Weather
Airlines

Brussels Airlines Cancels Flights amid Severe Weather

DALLAS – Brussels Airlines (SN) has canceled five flights after Brussels Airport (BRU) issued a flight delay warning due to bad weather.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI/IRM) of Belgium issued an orange signal for thunderstorms in Brussels earlier this morning.

According to BRU and SN, flights are generally safe during thunderstorms, but any delays or cancellations are primarily attributable to the fact that tarmac work cannot be done optimally due to inclement weather; hence, this morning’s flight cancelations.

Brussels Airport Runway and apron. Photo: Lucash – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Affected Destinations

The SN canceled flights are:

  • SN3181 to Rome
  • SN2719 to Geneva
  • SN2283 to Oslo
  • SN2905 to Vienna
  • SN2259 to Copenhagen
Brussels Airlines OO-SNE Airbus A320 (Belgian Icons – Pieter Bruegel Livery). Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways

Comments from Airport, Airline

“The peak of the storm is expected between 13:30 and 15:00. We have already taken preventive measures, but if the lightning and the wind become too strong, it will have an impact on air traffic,” said airport spokeswoman Nathalie Pierard.

The airport recommended passengers closely monitor the status of their flight on its website.

“Our neighbouring colleagues have asked us to withdraw certain scheduled flights,” said the spokesperson for the airline, Kim Daenen. “We are doing everything possible to find a solution for the travellers concerned and get them to their destination as quickly as possible.”

Featured image: Brussels Airlines OO-SNC Airbus A320-200 (Magritte Livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

In case you missed it

Airlines, Interview

Interview: Delta Air Lines’ SVP of Fleet, TechOps

May 20, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Delta Air Lines Debuts A321neo out of Boston

May 20, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Qatar Airways Expands Summer Destinations

May 20, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Nok Air Is Going International – India and

May 19, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, Industry

IAG Firms Order for up to 150 737

May 19, 2022
You cannot copy content of this page
X