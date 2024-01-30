British Airways’ New Routes for Summer 2024

DALLAS – UK flag carrier British Airways (BA) is set to start new flights on long- and short-haul routes from London Heathrow Airport (LHR), London Gatwick Airport (LGW), and Edinburgh Airport (EDI) in 2024.

The airline will also resume flights to London Stansted (STN) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, which imposed restrictions on the movement of travelers. The move is set to offer more choices to BA passengers through an expanded route network.

British Airways, Airbus A320-200, G-EUUP, EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

London Heathrow, Gatwick Airport

British Airways will launch flights to two destinations from LHR. Daily flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH) start on April 20, following a four-year hiatus. The route will be operated on a year-round basis from LHR. The airline will also begin flights to Izmir (ADB) in Turkey. This seasonal route will be offered from May 18 to September 28, 2024. Flights will be operated once a week, on Saturdays.

British Airways will add Agadir (AGA) to its route network in Morocco. Agadir became the second destination in Morocco (after Marrakech) served by BA’s route network. This will be the first time in more than a decade that Agadir flights are available to BA customers. The carrier’s LGW-based short-haul subsidiary, BA Euroflyer (A0), will operate the route four times a week. Flights commence on March 31, 2024.

British Airways G-LCYS Embraer E-190-100SR. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

London Stansted, Edinburgh Airport

British Airways will add seasonal flights to three destinations from STN. This is also the first time BA will offer flights out of Stansted since the pandemic. The airline will offer weekend flights to Florence (FLR), Ibiza (IBZ), and Nice (NCE) starting May 18. BA’s subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, will operate these weekly flights using an Embraer 190 aircraft.

British Airways will offer two new routes from EDI. These will be seasonal routes offered in the summer. The airline will operate two weekly flights from Edinburgh to San Sebastian (EAS) in Spain. It will also commence weekly flights to Olbia (OLB) in Italy. BA CityFlyer (CJ) will operate these flights on an Embraer 190 aircraft for the summer season.

The addition of new flights from these airports is set to expand BA’s route network and offer more choices to the airline’s passengers. BA has not operated many of these routes for several years.

Featured image: British Airways G-ZBKK Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways