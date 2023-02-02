British Airways Returns to Mainland China

DALLAS — British Airways (BA) has announced that it will resume flights between the United Kingdom and mainland China after a two-year hiatus. Tickets for flights to Shanghai beginning on April 23 and Beijing beginning on June 3 went on sale today.

Flights BA168/BA169 will operate daily between London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) beginning on April 23. Flights BA88/89 will operate four times per week between LHR and Beijing Daxing Airport (PKX) beginning on June 3.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, aka “the Starfish,” is one of two international airports serving Beijing, the other being Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK). PKX is located on the border of Beijing and Langfang, Hebei Province. Shanghai Pudong International Airport is one of two international airports serving Shanghai and a major aviation hub of East Asia.

Beijing Daxing International Airport. Author: Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: 王之桐, CC BY-SA 4.0

Comments from British Airways Official

Noella Ferns, British Airways’ Head of Sales, Asia Pacific, said, “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Shanghai and Beijing. We know they’ve been looking forward to reuniting with family and friends, coming to study in the UK, and resuming business between China and the UK.”

Ferns added, “We have an incredibly rich history of flying to mainland China, having connected the two countries for more than 40 years. We look forward to resuming these routes again.”

The British carrier began flying to China in 1980 and continued until the pandemic grounded commercial aviation globally.

G-ZBJC British Airways B787-8 SJC KSJC. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways