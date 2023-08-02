British Airways to Upgrade London-Singapore Route with A380

DALLAS — British Airways (BA), a member of the Oneworld alliance, has announced plans to upgrade its popular BA11/BA12 flights with the Airbus A380 aircraft starting March 31, 2024.

The transition to the A380 will result in a significant increase in capacity, as the current Boeing 777-300ER with 299 seats will be replaced by the A380 with 469 seats. This boost in capacity will also double the number of business class seats from 56 to 97.

While the capacity increase is a positive development, it also comes with a downside for business-class travelers. The BA Triple Seven currently features the airline’s modern Club Suites, whereas the A380 still retains the Club World seats on the 13.5-hour route between London and Singapore.

To address this issue, BA has committed to refurbishing its A380 fleet, incorporating the vastly improved Club Suites along with all-new first-class suites.

The BA11 flight departs from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) Terminal 5 at 7:30 am and arrives at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) at 4:50 pm the following day. The return leg, BA12, takes off from Singapore’s Changi Terminal 1 at 11:20 pm and lands back in London at 6:15 am the next day.

Additionally, the London-Singapore-Sydney ‘Kangaroo Route’ service, operated by BA15/BA16, will undergo a temporary change from the current Boeing 787 aircraft to a Boeing 777 from late October 2023 until March 31, 2024. According to Executive Traveller, This temporary switch will allow the reintroduction of Club Suites on the route until the Dreamliner’s return.

The introduction of the Airbus A380 and the refurbishment plans demonstrate BA’s trust in the recovery and future growth of the industry. Come next Spring, BA passengers can look forward to increased capacity and improved premium cabin offerings as they embark on this and other popular routes.

Featured image: British Airways G-XLEB Airbus A380-841. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways