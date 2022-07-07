British Airways A320 Catches Fire at Copenhagen Airport

DALLAS – A British Airways (BA) A320 jet was evacuated at Copenhagen Airport (CPH) Wednesday evening after a fire broke out in one of the engines.

Firefighters were able to hose down the plane as passengers watched from a waiting area. All passengers and crew got off the Airbus A320-232 without injury, Danish police said on Twitter. The return flight to London Heathrow (LHR) was canceled.

‘A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,’ police tweeted. A BA spokesperson told local media that smoke was spotted coming from the plane due to ‘hot brakes’ at around 8 pm as the plane was at CPH Gate C27.

The airline said in a statement, “All customers and crew disembarked the BA820 safely. We would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”

Video and images posted to Twitter showed airport teams inspecting the airplane wing and engine for damage.

Firefighters called to a British Airways A320 at Copenhagen Airport following a brake fire shortly after landing from London. All passengers/crew disembarked safely.



📹 gabegudgel pic.twitter.com/XTvvvnPzZm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 7, 2022

British Airways Summer Blues

It is the most recent blow suffered by the airline, which has been rocked by ongoing delays, difficulties, cancellations, and complaints as the summer season gets underway.

The British carrier warned that the number could increase to 18,750 cancellations by the end of this week. Up to the end of June, BA canceled 17,600 flights or 2.8 million seats.

This month alone, nearly 1,000 additional flights have already been canceled, including 785 from LHR and 186 from London Gatwick (LGW).

Featured image: British Airways G-EUYM Airbus A320-232. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways