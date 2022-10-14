Britain’s Lost Airports

DALLAS – For such a small country, it may be a surprise to know that there are over 40 airports dotted across the UK. Some are small private airfields, handling an array of private flying. Others are massive international facilities serving millions of passengers each year.

One such airport was Doncaster Sheffield (DSA) which, pre-pandemic, handled over a million passengers per year. Sadly, on September 26, 2022, the Peel Group announced that the facility would close its doors later this year after 17 years of commercial flights.

DSA has suffered a significant drop in passenger numbers, throwing its future into question. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

DSA will soon join numerous other UK regional airports that once handled commercial flights. Some are no longer airports at all. Some still handle general aviation flights, but all have played an essential role in the country’s aviation scene.

Here we take a look at some of those long-lost airports.

SZD had a small passenger terminal and a 1,211-metre runway. Photo: Sevennay at en.wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Sheffield City Airport (SZD)

Before the opening of DSA, the Yorkshire city of Sheffield had another airport. SZD came about after officials discovered that the municipality was the largest in Europe without its own civilian aerodrome.

The newly formed Sheffield Development Corporation created plans for a small £15m (US$23m) facility located seven miles from the city center. Basing itself on the short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities of London City (LCY), it would have a small terminal and a short runway.

The airport was completed in June 1997. Despite competition from nearby Manchester (MAN) and Leeds Bradford (LBA), management put forward a convincing argument to attract airlines to the new facility.

Air UK (UK) became the first airline to launch flights when on February 16, 1998, it commenced a thrice-daily service to Amsterdam (AMS) using Fokker 50 turboprops. The airline, later rebranded as KLM UK, said the route was, at the time, the best start-up it had ever had.

A year later, British Airways (BA) franchise carrier British Regional Airlines (TH) announced it would base up to four British Aerospace (BAe) Jetstream 41s at SZD. From June 14, 1999, it began flying to Belfast City (BHD) and Dublin (DUB). It later launched flights to LCY, and plans were in place to serve Paris (CDG), Glasgow (GLA), and Edinburgh (EDI).

Air UK Fokker 50 (G-UKTI). Photo: Paul Spijkers (GFDL or GFDL), via Wikimedia Commons

Next to join was Belgian flag carrier Sabena (SN) which launched daily flights to Brussels (BRU) using de Havilland Dash 8-300s.

Aer Arran (RE) subsequently took over the DUB service from TH as the latter scaled back its services. Brymon Airways (BC) also launched a summer charter service to Jersey (JER).

Passenger numbers soared, from 46,000 in the first year of operations to a peak of 75,000 a year later.

SZD’s former air traffic control (ATC) tower now forms part of the business park that occupies the site. Photo: Chemical Engineer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

However, SZD came at the wrong time. Low-cost carriers (LCCs) were snowballing, offering cheaper fares from bigger airports nearby. SZD’s 1,211-metre runway was too short to allow these new carriers to operate here.

The last scheduled SZD flight took place in 2002. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) withdrew the airport’s license on April 21, 2008, before officially closing on April 30.

Today the site forms part of the Advanced Manufacturing Park, a technology hub home to various manufacturing companies, including the engine maker Rolls Royce and its ‘Factory of the Future with Boeing.’

An aerial photo of Blackpool Airport in July 2019. Photo: Blackpool Airport

Blackpool Airport (BLK)

Aviation at BLK can be traced back to October 1909, when the airfield held the UK’s first official public flying meeting.

Commercial flights began on April 15, 1933, when Railways Air Services (a forerunner to BA) began commercial flights to the Isle of Man (IOM), Manchester (MAN), and Liverpool (LPL).

Like most UK airports, the site was requisitioned by the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the Second World War. Plane maker Vickers-Armstrong built a shadow factory here and produced 2,584 Wellington Bombers.

On September 6, 1946, BLK reopened for civilian use, with services by Isle of Man Air Services resuming to IOM. These flights and its fleet of de Havilland Rapides were subsequently taken over by the newly formed British European Airways (BE) on January 31, 1947.

JE Short 360 (G-BKMX) pictured at BLK. Photo: G B_NZ, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Soon after, independent airline Lancashire Aircraft Corporation (LAC) began operating from the airport and, in 1950, took over BE’s flights while adding new routes to Birmingham (BHX), LBA, and GLA.

During the 1960s, British United Island Airways (BR) made BLK its northern hub and expanded its operations. But in 1980, BR became Air UK (UK), and due to the crippling recession in the country, the airline decided to close the base and suspend many routes.

Numerous other regional carriers have used BLK, including Manx Airlines (JE) to BHD and IOM, Jersey European (JY) to JER and IOM and Genair (ZA) operating as British Caledonian Commuter to LPL and onward to London Gatwick (LGW).

BLK’s new terminal opened in 1995. Photo: Sm105, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Throughout the years, the airport has also welcomed various charter carriers from across the UK and Europe, operating holiday flights and bringing competitors for the dance competitions held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Blackpool Airport opened a new terminal in 1995 to replace the old wooden building, which was demolished in 1996.

The arrival of low-cost carrier Jet2 (LS) in 2005 helped BLK grow its passenger numbers. LS initially launched flights with two Boeing 737-300s to Alicante (ALC), AMS, Belfast International (BFS), Faro (FAO), Malaga (AGP), Murcia (RMU), Prague (PRG), and Tenerife South (TFS). They would also offer a seasonal link to JER.

LS brought a record number of passengers to BLK during its nine-year tenure. Photo: Jet2.com

Competition came from Monarch Airlines (ZB), who commenced a thrice-weekly route to AGP in the summer of 2005. The service lasted just a year.

However, the introduction of the £10 ‘Airport Development Fee’ in 2008 led to unrest between the airport and its airlines. Ryanair (FR) announced in November that they would withdraw all flights from January 5, 2009. The carrier had flown from BLK since May 2003 with routes to DUB, London Stansted (STN), and Girona (GRO), carrying more than 1.3 million passengers.

Despite the fee set to “save the airport” in August 2014, owner Balfour Beatty revealed they would be putting BLK up for sale. On October 7, they announced the airport would close to commercial flights with debts of £34m (US$38.9m) and the loss of 100 jobs.

Jet2 was forced to move its 26 rotations per week to nearby MAN on October 9, 2014.

The airport remains an important base for offshore helicopter operations. Photo: Blackpool Airport

The final service was operated by Citywing (V9) to IOM on October 15, 2014.

Today BLK handles various general and business aviation services and remains an essential base for offshore helicopter operations.

Air Atlantique Douglas DC-3 (G-AMPO) pictured at COV in 1990. Photo: Rob Hodgkins, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Coventry Airport (COV)

COV can trace its history back to 1933 when the local council chose to develop a civilian airport on land to the city’s southeast.

After being requisitioned by the RAF, COV was heavily damaged during the Blitz. Passenger services didn’t return until well into the 1950s with flights to the Channel Islands operated by Jersey Airlines (JY). Airlines such as BR and Aviation Traders also served the airport.

Limited charter flights were operated during the early 1980s before the local council sold the airport to air taxi operator Air Atlantique (7M) in December 1985.

In late 2003 TUI Airways (BY) announced it was to enter the low-cost market, launching its own no-frills airline Thomsonfly.com. The TUI Group purchased COV’s lease from 7M, and the airport was announced as the primary base of the offshoot.

Thomsonfly would base six 737s at COV at its peak. Photo: Rob Hodgkins, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

With an initial fleet of two Boeing 737-500s, the first flight took off on March 31, 2004, from a temporary terminal building. Thomsonfly initially served ten destinations, including Palma (PMI), Valencia (VLC), Rome (FCO), Naples (NAP), Nice (NCE), AGP, Venice (VCE), Pisa (PSA), Ibiza (IBZ), Marseilles (MRS), and JER.

Passenger numbers soared. At its peak, the airline based six 737s at COV. Wizz Air (W6) also launched services from the airport in July 2007. Thrice weekly flights to Katowice (KTW) were operated using an Airbus A320. The airline later added Gdańsk (GDN).

However, as COV’s popularity grew, its temporary terminal facilities began to burst at the seams. Passengers were even told not to arrive too early so as not to overcrowd the tiny building.

W6 Airbus A320 (HA-LPL) at COV before its closure. Photo: Rob Hodgkins, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Warwick District Council rejected planning permission for a permanent terminal in 2004. After various public inquiries and appeals, plans were permanently dismissed in 2008.

W6 immediately announced the termination of its services from COV, followed quickly by Thomsonfly. All scheduled passenger flights ended on November 9, 2008.

Cargo and general aviation services have continued ever since. However, plans are in place to build a gigafactory, making electric car batteries on the site. If these are approved, the airport will close permanently.

Brymon Dash-7 (G-BRYA). Photo: Eduard Marmet, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons

Plymouth City Airport (PLH)

Railway Air Services commenced commercial flights from PLH after the airport opened on July 15, 1931.

When RAF Roborough was returned to civilian use after the war, JY commenced services to the Channel Islands in 1952. They were followed by Dan-Air (DA) in 1961, who opened a permanent base at the airport.

In March 1975, PLH was purchased by Brymon Airways (BC), which commenced operations from here in 1973. In 1976, the airline began a £3m (US$4.6m) upgrade to the facilities. This included the construction of a new maintenance hanger and the hard surfacing of a grass runway.

Over the following decade, a new terminal, control tower, and office buildings were built. The runways were also improved, including adding an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Brymon Airways would utilize PLH as a test bed for its steep approaches into LCY, where it made its first commercial flight on October 14, 1987. It continued to expand its network to include destinations across the UK, Ireland, and France. Passenger numbers grew from just 2,500 in 1972 to over 131,000 in 1982.

British Airways acquired BC in 1993, which began operating under the British Airways Express banner. In April 2000, it sold the airport to Sutton Harbour Holdings (SHH) for £2.6 million (US$3 million). A year later, as part of a cost-cutting exercise, BA announced it would be closing down BC’s PLH base, throwing the airport’s future into question.

Wearing the iconic Landor livery, Brymon Airways Dash 8-300 operating for BA Express. Photo: JetPix (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

But SHH had a plan to establish its own airline, and in May 2003, Air Southwest (SZ) was born. BA ended its operations on October 25, 2003. The following day SZ launched flights to LGW via Newquay (NQY). Air Wales (6G) also stepped in to take over some of the lost routes, and passenger numbers again began to grow.

Sadly, 6G’s operation was short-lived, and struggling SZ was taken over by Eastern Airways (T3) in December 2010. Then, in July 2011, SZ was forced to temporarily transfer its entire PLH operation to NQY after the airport’s radar, located at HMS Drake, became unavailable.

Air Southwest stepped in to fill the void left when BA pulled its operations from PLH. Photo: Arpingstone, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The announcement raised suspicions that the move could be permanent, suspicions that were confirmed when SZ announced it would end all services from PLH on September 14, 2011. The airport was then permanently closed to all aviation by SSH on December 23, 2011.

Today, Plymouth City remains mothballed. Plans to build houses on the site have been met with numerous delays, while a campaign group known as ‘FlyPlymouth’ hopes to restart commercial flights.

EUjet Fokker 100 on stand at MSE. Photo: RuthAS, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kent International Airport (MSE)

Located in Kent, MSE welcomed its first commercial passengers in 1989. The airport was soon rebranded as Kent International following the opening of a new passenger terminal. DA introduced summer flights to PMI with BAC One-Elevens, and Aviogenex (JJ) flew various charter flights to Yugoslavia.

During the 1990s, charter services to various European holiday destinations continued, albeit on an infrequent basis. Inter European Airways (IP) served PMI, Larnaca (LCA), and Heraklion (HER), while Eurocypria (UI) offered a weekly service to LCA.

With the boom of low-cost air travel in the early 2000s, management at MSE decided to try and create a hub for the new airlines. EUjet (VE) arrived in September 2004, launching flights to Copenhagen (CPH), DUB, AMS, NCE, and GRO. By the end of the year, EUjet planned to fly to 22 destinations.

MSE’s owner quickly invested £2m (US$2.25m) for a 30% stake in the carrier. A year later, it purchased the remaining 70%, making MSE the only airport in the world to own an airline. But on July 26, 2005, VE filed for voluntary administration after PlaneStation went out of business with €40m (US$38.8m) in debts. This also led to the suspension of all services.

New owners Infratil took over in August 2005. Passenger flights resumed in 2007, with several carriers offering infrequent charter services.

In February 2010, Flybe (BE) announced new routes to Kirkwall (KOI), Sumburgh (LSI), MAN, EDI, and BHD. The services were terminated in March 2012.

G-XLEA pictured at MSE during crew training. Photo: Andre Wadman (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

On April 2, 2013, KLM (KL) launched a twice-daily service to AMS using Fokker 70s. A few months later, BA began to use MSE for testing and crew training of its Airbus A380 before it entered service, owing to the airport’s considerable runway length. The airline did the same when the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ joined the fleet.

However, MSE continued to lose money, around £10,000 (US$11,100) per day. When KL withdrew its AMS service in April 2014, the airport was forced to close its doors a month later.

The owners looked at building houses and a business park on the site, but the plans were rejected. In 2019 MSE was taken over by RoverOak Strategic Partners (RSP), who set about relaunching passenger and cargo flights.

In August 2022, the UK government announced that it had approved development work to make MSE London’s seventh international airport. Operations are slated to commence in early 2025.

CAX saw passenger flights return in July 2019. Photo: Carlisle Lake District Airport

Others Facing The Axe

As the axe hangs over DSA, other smaller airports are now facing the real possibility of closure, especially following the post-pandemic downturn and consolidation of the aviation industry. Despite the incredible rebound in passenger numbers this year, several regional UK airports are still reeling from the loss of airlines, most notably Flybe MK. I, and services.

London’s Southend (SEN) handled around two million passengers in 2019, making it the UK’s fastest-growing regional airport. Airlines such as easyJet (U2), Air Malta (KM), Flybe (BE), Loganair (LM), Ryanair (FR), Widerøe (WF), and Wizz Air (W6) all served the facility to over 50 destinations across the UK and Europe. Today, only U2 remains. Despite closing its crew base, it operates seasonal routes to Faro (FAO), AGP, and PMI.

Stobart Group (now known as Esken), which also owns SEN, had big plans for Carlisle Lake District Airport (CAX). On July 4, 2019, a new passenger terminal was opened, and LM launched the first passenger services since 1993 to SEN, BHD, and DUB. But these flights were terminated in July 2020, and management has since announced that LM has no intentions of resuming these flights.

Glasgow Prestwick (PIK) was once a major player in transatlantic air travel, being the only airport in Scotland to offer flights to the United States and Canada. In 1994, FR arrived at PIK, introducing various new routes and helping the airport become a bustling hub. But in 2020, FR announced it would reduce its base to just two aircraft operating 34 departures per week, compared to 44 last summer.

The Scottish government took control in 2013 and debts have since grown to £40m (US$44.2m). The owners are now looking for a private buyer to take over the running of PIK and hopefully turn around its ailing fortunes.

Featured Image: DSA from above. The airport looks set to join the list of the UK’s lost airports. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport