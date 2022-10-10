Brisbane To Tokyo Flights To Return In December

DALLAS – Non-stop passenger flights from Brisbane (BNE) to Japan, Haneda (HND), are set to start again for the first time since the pandemic. Qantas (QF) will operate the flights three times per week.

The service has been secured under the ‘Attracting Aviation Investment Fund’, an AU$200 million joint fund established by the state government of Queensland to support the state’s tourism industry.

December Launch

The route is scheduled to launch on December 1. QF will use its Airbus A330-300 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 297 passengers. Services from BNE to HND will run on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, leaving at 1150 local time and landing at 2000 local time. The return flights will depart from Haneda at 2130 local time and land in Brisbane at 0735 local time.

The new service will depart from BNE’s International Terminal. Photo: Brisbane Airport.

“Since the 1980s, Queensland has relied heavily on the Japanese market,” Ryan Both, Executive General Manager of Aviation at BNE, said. The flights will open this pipeline to support jobs and the regional travel and tourism sector.

Stirling Hinchliffe, Tourism Minister for Queensland, said the flights marked a pivotal step for Brisbane and the state. “Pre-COVID-19, for the year ended December 2019, Japan represented the third largest market by expenditure and fourth largest by visitation to Queensland. In that year Japanese visitors totalled about 219,000 generating AU$459.7 million in overnight expenditure and an average length of stay of 15.8 days.”

Tourism Boost

According to Qantas International CEO Andrew David, the introduction of flights between the two cities will draw more tourists to Queensland. “Qantas is the first airline to run scheduled, commercial flights between Haneda and Brisbane, and forward reservations are tracking well, in particular for the forthcoming Australian holiday period,” he said.

Queensland industry will also rely on the route. Japan has been Queensland’s top export market since May 2022 and a significant technological partner for the developing hydrogen and renewable power sectors.

Qantas A330-300 (VH-QPD). Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways.

Given that Japan has been the top holiday destination looked for by Australians for the past 20 years, Queenslanders are also anticipated to be big fans of the flights. This will be aided by Japan’s scheme for short-stay tourist and business travel, reinstated from October 11. You won’t require a visa to visit Japan or book a trip through a tour operator for durations of up to 90 days.

Featured Image: Qantas will use its Airbus A330s on the route. Photo: Malcolm Nason/Airways