Breeze Airways Announces Bi-weekly Flights from Charleston

DALLAS — Utah-based carrier Breeze Airways (MX) announced that it would operate its first nonstop flights from Charleston, West Virginia, to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando.

The two-year-old airline will commence the bi-weekly nonstop service from May 31, 2023, onwards. It will connect Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, WV, with Charleston, SC (CHS) for the summer. The carrier will also operate flights between Charleston, WV (CRW) and Orlando, FL (MCO) throughout the year.

The US domestic carrier will deploy the fleet of Airbus A220, which has three class configurations. Furthermore, it will also operate its 118-seater Embraer E-195s, which have two class configurations.

MX also plans to provide services to five destinations from Charleston, WV, in the coming two years.

Comments from State, Airline Officials

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated, “I’ve said over and over that our airports in West Virginia are our lifeblood. They fuel our economy, bring in tourism, and their ripple effects are off-the-charts. CRW is absolutely knocking it out of the park, and it’s a testament to West Virginia’s resurgence as a top destination for tourism and as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“I’m so proud to welcome Breeze Airways to Almost Heaven because I know that they will find success here, but above all; they will find a new home among our hills,” added Governor.

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder, and CEO shared his thoughts on the advancements, “As we look to fill the gaps left by larger carriers in midsized markets, Charleston/Yeager is ‘Almost Heaven’ — and a great fit for Breeze’s business model.”

“With our new ‘Charleston to Charleston’ service, we’ll connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time, and our new nonstop to Orlando is adding another unserved destination from CRW. I know our South Carolina and Florida Guests will love the scenic mountain beauty and recreational opportunities of the Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern regions. And West Virginia Guests will enjoy getting to know Breeze’s affordability, flexibility, and family-friendly policies, like free family seating.” said Mr.Neeleman.

MX, which started its operations two years back on May 21, now provides 145 seasonal and year-round services across 36 cities in 22 USA States. The airline has a fleet of 27 aircraft that includes the A220s and Embraer E-190/195s. The carrier has ordered 80 new A220s with an option to purchase 40 more.

