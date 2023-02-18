Breeze Airways Adds Portland International Jetport to its Route Map

DALLAS – US low-cost carrier Breeze Airways (MX) has announced that it will begin year-round service between Charleston International Airport (CHS), South Carolina, and Portland International Jetport (PWM).

Moreover, MX will also offer flights during the summer connecting PWM with Norfolk (ORF) and Pittsburgh (PIT).

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

The Prices

Breeze said that the inaugural prices for the flights between Norfolk and Pittsburgh will start at US$39 for a one-way fare. Flights from Charleston will begin at US$49.

The airline offers three service levels: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” with roomier seats for the top two levels – but also more excellent rates. Each bag, checked or carry-on, costs US$20.

Breeze will now provide 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 US states.

Breeze put its first A220 into service on May 25, 2022. Photo: Airbus.

Word from the CEO

“We are happy to be able to provide low country visitors with direct service to Portland, a well-known New England tourist destination noted for its top-notch restaurants, historic structures, art galleries, and accessibility to Southern Maine beaches and state parks, much like Charleston.” CEO and Executive Director of Charleston International Airport Elliott Summey remarked.

Customers continue to profit from Breeze’s incredible growth streak, which has reached some of the most underserved communities with reasonable fares and convenient service.

Featured Image: Breeze Airways Embraer E190 (N114BZ). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.