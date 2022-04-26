Breeze Airways Adds Orlando as 30th Destination

DALLAS – Breeze Airways (MX) has announced the addition of Orlando International Airport (MCO) as the airline’s 30th U.S. destination. On June 23, daily nonstop service between Orlando and Charleston, SC will begin. The Floridian tourist hub is MX’s 19th nonstop destination from Charleston.

Breeze says its customers can benefit from seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable travel credit, and tailored flight features provided via a mobile app. Flights are now available for purchase at flybreeze.com and through the Breeze app.

“We’re excited to connect our largest base, Charleston, with our newest destination, Orlando,” said MX’s Founder and CEO, David Neeleman. “Breeze identifies underserved routes and connects communities that need it.”

https://youtu.be/PWBLXzRIvME

2022 Network Expansion

Breeze announced its first major network expansion last month since launching operations in May of 2021, including its first West Coast destinations.

The airline added 35 routes to 10 new cities, including San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS), and San Bernardino (SBD) on the West Coast; and Jacksonville (JAX), Sarasota (SRQ), Savannah (SAV), Nashville (BNA), and Syracuse (SYR) on the East Coast.

The airline also connected secondary cities like Richmond, Charleston, Louisville, Providence, and Norfolk to major cities on the West Coast, routes in which the airline faces little to no competition.

With the addition of Orlando, the carrier will fly 78 routes between 29 cities in 18 states, putting MX in a better position to compete with major carriers.

Featured image: Breeze Airways N192BZ Embraer E195AR. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways