Breeze to Add Four Destinations in Early 2024

  • November 8, 2023
Breeze Airways N192BZ Embraer E195. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

DALLAS — Flying out of Tampa (TPA) to Burlington, VT (BTV), Plattsburgh, NY (PBG), Madison, WI (MSN), and Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR) will be easier in 2024 thanks to new nonstop service by Breeze Airways (MX).

Three of the destinations—Burlington, Plattsburgh, and Myrtle Beach—are all new nonstop routes. Twice-weekly flights to BTV, PBG, and MYR will be seasonal (winter–spring).

The low-cost carrier (LCC) has not indicated whether it will serve the new routes using Embraer E190/195 or Airbus A220 aircraft.

N203BZ Breeze Airways A220-300 KLAS. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

The Nicest Airfares

Passengers will be able to choose between MX’s “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest” fare pricing, with introductory low fares one way for reservations purchased by November 14 for travel by September 3, 2024.

Breeze President Tom Doxey noted that the new service is in keeping with the airline’s mission to connect underserved markets and add nonstop service between cities without it.

Breeze also announced last month that it will start flying nonstop from TPA to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) beginning Jan. 12.

Featured image: Breeze Airways N192BZ Embraer E195. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

