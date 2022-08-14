8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969.

Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.

Listen to this article:

Braniff Boeing 720-027 in the airlines ‘End of the Plain Plane’ livery. Photo: Christian Volpati (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.

Sold Out Service

The 707′ intercontinental jet’ was packed, with tickets selling-out weeks before the inaugural service. Onboard were numerous BN officials, including the airline’s Vice President of Regulatory Proceedings, Tom Robertson. Mr Robertson had been pivotal in the airline’s application in the Transpacific Route Case, filed on February 23, 1966. This was eventually approved by the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on January 4, 1969.

Upon arrival in Hawaii, the aircraft was welcomed by Hawaiian dignitaries. The reigning Miss Hawaii was also there to greet Miss Texas, who had been onboard the flight. A welcoming ceremony was then held at Governor’s Lounge at HNL.

One of BN’s brightly coloured Boeing 747s at Paine Field prior to its delivery. Photo: Clinton H. Groves (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.

Additional Services

The airline added new non-stop flights to HNL from Atlanta (ATL) and Houston (IAH) on September 1, 1969. On October 1, 1969 BN added a second daily non-stop flight between DAL and HNL. At its peak, the airline was operating 48 weekly scheduled services between the US mainland and the Hawaiian Islands.

When the airline received its first Boeing 747 ‘Braniff Place’ on January 15, 1971 it replaced the 707 on the prestigious route and became the flagship of the airline’s Hawaiian service.

Featured Image: Braniff International 707-327C (N7097) pictured at HNL. Photo: RuthAS, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.