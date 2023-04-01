Boston Logan Airport Establishes Multiple Routes to Canada

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) and JetBlue Airways (B6) are starting new routes connecting Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Ottawa and Vancouver, Canada.

On March 27, PD’s Inaugural flight from Ottawa arrived at BOS at approximately 5:10 PM. This route, which operates daily, is an addition to their busy route that flies to Toronto Billy Bishop Airport. Both flights are operated by Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s.

Air Canada Express (AC) also operates frequent flights to Halifax, Montréal-Trudeau, and Toronto. These flights are operated by Embraer 170s and Q400s. They also operate seasonal flights to Vancouver on their Airbus A319s. WestJet operates seasonal flights to Calgary as well.

Just a few months ago, B6 announced a route to Vancouver. These flights would operate to Vancouver late in the afternoon, while flights back would be overnight, arriving at BOS at roughly 9:40 AM. This flight is an addition to their original JFK-Vancouver route, which operates every summer.

The large increase in flights departing to Canada marks a higher passenger demand for these locations. POE’s Ottawa route to BOS is one of only nine routes that are operated there by the airline, and the Vancouver route is one of the first Canadian routes operated by B6.

This change is also making a shift in the airport’s main international schedule, which is mainly to Europe. Examples are Delta Air Lines (DL) daily flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). This will also potentially make BOS a close competitor in the Canadian market with cities like New York and Chicago.

Featured image: Marty Basaria/Airways