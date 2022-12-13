Boom Introduces Symphony, Overture’s New Engine (+Video)

DALLAS — Symphony is the name of the new propulsion system for Boom Supersonic’s Overture airliner.

Boom will collaborate with three key players in the market, including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), GE Additive, and StandardAero, for the creation and maintenance of the Symphony engine.

The announcement comes after UK engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce (RR) pulled out of the supersonic race in August, withdrawing its contribution to the Boom Supersonic project, a move that was fodder for skeptics of the Overture project.

According to today’s release, Symphony will be a medium-bypass turbofan engine comprised of the same fundamental engine architecture that powers current commercial aircraft. However, the new propulsion system, unlike subsonic turbofans, will have an axisymmetric supersonic intake designed by Boom, a variable-geometry low-noise exhaust nozzle, and a passively cooled high-pressure turbine.

Symphony will have a custom design that makes use of proven materials and supersonic performance-enhancing technologies. The new propulsion system for Overture will produce no carbon emissions and adhere to Chapter 14 noise standards, according to the American company designing the Mach 1.7, 65-88-passenger supersonic airliner.

Symphony is anticipated to deliver a 25% increase in time on the wing and significantly lower engine maintenance costs when compared to derivative approaches, lowering overall aircraft operating costs for airline customers by 10%.

Image: Boom

Symphony Specs

Architecture: twin-spool, medium-bypass turbofan engine, no afterburner

Thrust: 35,000lbs at takeoff

Fuel: optimized for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A single-stage fan designed for quiet operation

Passively cooled high-pressure turbine

Additive manufacturing for low weight, low part count, and reduced assembly costs

Certification: compliant with FAA and EASA Part 33 requirements

Comments from Overture Stakeholders

Apart from the Boom-led collaboration with FTT, GE Additive, and StandardAero, the company has links with Boeing and United Airlines for its supersonic aircraft development and launch strategy.

“Developing a supersonic engine specifically for Overture offers by far the best value proposition for our customers,” said Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. “Through the Symphony program, we can provide our customers with an economically and environmentally sustainable supersonic airplane—a combination unattainable with the current constraints of derivative engines and industry norms.”

“Boom’s strategy with Symphony is quite innovative,” Boom Senior Advisor, former Rolls-Royce CTO, and Chair of Singapore Aerospace Programme Ric Parker said. “Their approach makes it compelling for top-tier suppliers to have the opportunity to contribute their expertise and capabilities to this exciting, breakthrough supersonic engine program.”

“Innovation happens when expertise and opportunity come together in new places and new ways,” said Phil Condit, Former Chairman and CEO, The Boeing Company. “That’s exactly what Boom is doing with Symphony. With this, Boom can design the airplane and engine together to get the best result.”

“United and Boom share a passion for making the world dramatically more accessible through sustainable supersonic travel,” said Mike Leskinen, President, United Airlines Ventures. “The team at Boom understands what we need to create a compelling experience for our passengers, and we are looking forward to a United supersonic fleet powered by Symphony.”

Featured image: Boom Supersonic