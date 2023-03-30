Bonza Launches Melbourne Base

DALLAS – Just two months after taking to the skies, Australia’s newest airline Bonza (AB), has officially launched its second base at Melbourne, Tullamarine Airport (MEL). The first flight departed MEL bound for Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY).

Bonza will base a pair of Boeing 737-8s at MEL to operate nine routes, ‘seven of which are not offered by any other airline.’ According to the airline, over 100,000 seats have already been sold via its app.

Photo: Bonza.

“Second Home”

Speaking of the launch, Tim Jordan, CEO of Bonza, said, “Our team of legends have been working hard to set up and launch our second base at Melbourne Tullamarine. The Victorian capital is our second home, and based here are a number of cabin crew, pilots and first officers who get to come home after a day travelling to regional destinations on our route map.”

Passengers on the inaugural service were greeted with a celebration upon arrival at MCY. The Sunshine Coast’s food festival, The Curated Plate, was on hand to treat passengers ‘along the backdrop of Mooloolaba Beach.’

The other new routes from MEL include Bundaberg (BDB), Gladstone (GLT), Mackay (MKY), Port Macquarie (PQQ), Rockhampton (ROK), Tamworth (TMW) and Toowoomba Wellcamp (WTB).

“Demand is high for Aussies to travel domestically and as the cooler months are upon us, Melbournites can now take a low-cost flight to many Queensland destinations for direct access to winter sun – or stay within Victoria for a winter wine escape to Mildura,” added Jordan.

Featured Image: Bonza.