Bonza Finally Secures AOC

DALLAS – Australia’s newest low-cost carrier (LCC), Bonza (AB), has received its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the country’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). The move paves the way for the carrier to commence passenger services this year.

Bonza applied for the AOC last year, and the airline has worked closely with the CASA ever since. It had hoped to commence services in September last year but encountered numerous delays in securing the AOC.

The airline’s third 737 has been named ‘Sheila.’ Photo: Bonza.

“Complex Process”

Pip Spence, CASA CEO and Director of Aviation Safety, said, “This is a significant milestone and we congratulate Bonza on achieving its air operator’s certificate.

“The CASA and Bonza teams worked collaboratively throughout the application to ensure the airline’s operations met Australia’s high aviation safety standards. I would especially like to acknowledge Bonza’s willingness to work with us on this complex process.”

Tim Jordan (centre) at the arrival of AB’s maiden airframe. Photo: Bonza.

Tim Jordan, CEO Comments

AB CEO Tim Jordan, who previously served with Virgin Blue (VA), said, “This is a historic moment for Australian aviation as we get ready to launch the first high-capacity airline in more than 15 years and the country’s only independent low-cost carrier.

“The excitement for what we are about to deliver is palpable and the timing couldn’t be better. Demand for domestic travel is high and Aussies deserve for travel to be a basic right for many, not a luxury for the few. This has never been truer with today’s cost of living challenges. With the approval from CASA, 2023 is set to be the year of seeing more of your own backyard for less,” Jordan added.

AB as a further eight 737-8s on order. Photo: Bonza.

Launch Plans

The Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY) based carrier plans to commence operations with 27 routes serving 17 destinations from MCY and its Melbourne (MEL) base. 93% of these routes are currently unserved by other carriers, and 96% have no LCC competition.

The airline, backed by Miami private equity firm 777 Partners, which also owns Canadian LCC Flair Airlines (F8), took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 back in August. It currently has three of the type in its fleet.

Featured Image: Boeing 737-8 in the airline’s eye-catching livery. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.