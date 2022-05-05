Boeing Names Northern Virginia Office Global Headquarters

DALLAS – Boeing’s Arlington, Virginia campus near Washington, D.C. will serve as the company’s global headquarters.

In addition to establishing Northern Virginia as its new headquarters, Boeing intends to establish a research and technology cluster in the region in order to leverage and recruit engineering and technical expertise.

According to the company, it will maintain its presence at its Chicago location and in the surrounding region.

Boeing Chicago Office. Photo: Boeing

Future of Work, Research & Technology Hub

To better accommodate future work requirements, Boeing says it will alter and upgrade the workspace. To that effect, the airframer has deployed flexible and virtual solutions during the last two years, allowing the corporation to cut its office space requirements.

As a result, the company says less office space will be required in its Chicago office for those employees who are to remain there.

Further, Boeing intends to construct a research and technology hub in Northern Virginia as part of its attempt to tap into engineering and technology talent in the United States and around the world.

The tech center will concentrate on developing advancements in cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences, and software and system engineering.

Boeing Company N779WX Boeing 777-9X. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Comments from Boeing Officials

“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent,” said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

“We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state,” said Calhoun. “We also want to especially thank Governor Youngkin for his partnership, and Senator Warner for his support as we worked through the process.”

“The future of Boeing is digital,” said Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test and Technology.

“Focusing our R&D and talent development in areas that support digital innovation will fuel the introduction of cutting-edge capabilities. This new hub in Northern Virginia will follow the successful implementation of this technology strategy in other regions.”

Featured image: Boeing Northern Virginia Office. Photo: Boeing