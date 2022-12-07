Boeing Rolls Out Last 747 Built

SEATTLE – After more than half a century of production, Boeing rolled its final 747 off the production line in Everett – Paine Field (PAE) on Tuesday.

The airliner, whose origins date back to the mid-1960s as a military transport, evolved to become the world’s first widebody passenger jet with the help of Pan Am’s Juan Trippe and has later taken on numerous roles as a freighter aircraft and a VIP Transport as well.

Photo: Paul Weatherman/Boeing

The event started at 19:55 local time (03:55 GMT) when the 82-foot (25-meter) doors opened to reveal the aircraft. Hundreds of proud Boeing employees and Airways battled the cold wind to witness N863GT (Line Number 1574) slowly appear from the famed 40-22 line into the night sky, the very same place where the first 747 emerged on September 30, 1969.

The freighter aircraft, still in bare metal, is yet to receive the colors of its customer, Atlas Air (5Y). It is believed that it will also receive Kuehne+Nagel titles like its sister ship, N862GT.

The doors of the famed 40-22 line opened to reveal the final Boeing 747. Photo: Kendrick Dlima/Airways.

“Magnificent Airplane”

“For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come,” said Kim Smith, Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs, The Boeing Company.

Photo: Kendrick Dlima/Airways

After the effects of the COVID-19 grounding worldwide, Atlas Air has now become the world’s largest Boeing 747 operator with 52 in service. Once fulfilled the last delivery it will have 15 747-8Fs in the fleet. Globally, 108 747-8Fs are now in service with a dozen carriers.

The 747-8F has proved to be popular thanks to its ability to carry heavy loads over long distances. According to Boeing, the latest iteration of the Jumbo freighter has 4,325nm (8,010km) of range, the capacity to carry 293,400lb (133.1t) of revenue-generating cargo, and space for 34 cargo pallets on its main deck.

Photo: Paul Weatherman/Boeing

End of the Line

Boeing’s 747 production line has been winding down for several years. The final passenger 747, a 747-8i for Korean Air (HL7644), rolled off the line on May 10, 2017, more than five and a half years ago. The end of production will free up space at Boeing’s Everett site north of Seattle, where it continues to assemble 767s and 777s.

It is expected that the final 747 will receive Kuehne+Nagel titles as seen on N862GT. Photo: Kendrick Dlima/Airways

The 747 has truly changed not only the face of aviation but the world as a whole. This final aircraft is expected to be delivered in February 2023.

Featured Image: The final 747 will be delivered to Atlas Air in February 2023. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways