Boeing Hopeful of Riyadh Air 737 MAX Deal

DALLAS – Boeing is looking to secure a deal with Riyadh Air, the new Saudi Arabian carrier that is looking to order around 300 to 400 single-aisle jets, Bloomberg News has reported.

Neither Boeing nor Riyadh Air has commented on the deal, which looks to be valued in the region of around $8bn. Informed sources told Bloomberg that the European plane maker Airbus may also form part of the order.

Riyadh Air has chosen the 787 Dreamliner to power its global launch and support its goal of operating one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the world. Render: Boeing.

Saudi Arabia’s New Airline

The Crown Prince and prime minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the new carrier in March 2023. Owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the airline hopes to launch services in 2025 and plans to connect over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. Its creation is expected to create over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and add US$20bn to the region’s economy.

Boeing had previously won an order for the new start-up when it revealed in March that it had struck a deal for 72 787-9 Dreamliners. Speaking of the agreement at the time, Riyadh CEO Tony Douglas, who had previously headed Etihad Airways (EY), said, “Our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world.”

Featured Image: It is unclear what variant of the 737 MAX Riyadh Air will order. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.