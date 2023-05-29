Boeing Hopeful of Riyadh Air 737 MAX Deal
Airlines Boeing

Boeing Hopeful of Riyadh Air 737 MAX Deal

DALLAS – Boeing is looking to secure a deal with Riyadh Air, the new Saudi Arabian carrier that is looking to order around 300 to 400 single-aisle jets, Bloomberg News has reported.

Neither Boeing nor Riyadh Air has commented on the deal, which looks to be valued in the region of around $8bn. Informed sources told Bloomberg that the European plane maker Airbus may also form part of the order.

Riyadh Air has chosen the 787 Dreamliner to power its global launch and support its goal of operating one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the world. Render: Boeing.

Saudi Arabia’s New Airline

The Crown Prince and prime minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the new carrier in March 2023. Owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the airline hopes to launch services in 2025 and plans to connect over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. Its creation is expected to create over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and add US$20bn to the region’s economy.

Boeing had previously won an order for the new start-up when it revealed in March that it had struck a deal for 72 787-9 Dreamliners. Speaking of the agreement at the time, Riyadh CEO Tony Douglas, who had previously headed Etihad Airways (EY), said, “Our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world.”

Saudi Arabia Announces Brand New Airline, Riyadh Air

Featured Image: It is unclear what variant of the 737 MAX Riyadh Air will order. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

OH-LWO Finnair Airbus A350-900 Moomin Livery HEL EFHK
Airlines, Interview

Finnair’s Network Strategy: Finding New Alternatives

May 28, 2023
Airlines, Manufacturers

COMAC C919 Operates First Commercial Flight

May 28, 2023
China Eastern COMAC C919
Airlines, Manufacturers

COMAC C919 to Make First Commercial Flight

May 27, 2023
Airlines, Embraer, Uncategorized

Envoy Air Embraer ERJ-145 Retirement Imminent

May 27, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X