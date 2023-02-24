Boeing Halts Dreamliner Deliveries Due to Analysis Error
Boeing Deliveries

Boeing Halts Dreamliner Deliveries Due to Analysis Error

DALLAS — Boeing has paused the delivery of its 787 Dreamliner to look into an “analysis error” made by a supplier related to the forward pressure bulkhead. 

No deliveries have been made since January 26, and the company will not be able to resume them until they can demonstrate to the Federal Aviation Administration that they have fixed the issue.

Boeing is continuing to produce the Dreamliner and does not anticipate any additional work will be necessary on the aircraft. In a statement, the company said, “In reviewing certification records, Boeing discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation.”

“There is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet. We are communicating with our customers and will continue to follow the lead of the FAA. While near-term deliveries will be impacted, at this time we do not anticipate a change to our production and delivery outlook for the year,” added Boeing.

Air New Zealand Defers Boeing 787 Deliveries

Previous Dreamliner Delays

Boeing has had difficulty delivering 787s in a timely manner. In May 2021 they had to halt deliveries, which only resumed in August 2022. The problem was related to production issues related to gaps between the panels of the carbon-composite fuselage.

Additionally, the FAA’s oversight of the delivery of these jets had to be improved, leading to a more transparent and regulated inspection process. Even prior to that, Boeing had to halt deliveries for five months in 2020.

Aviation runs like a Swiss watch. One small misstep can delay the whole process moving forward. According to Boeing data, there is a backlog of 505 Dreamliners. Due to the previous delays, Boeing did not expect to deliver more than 50% of this backlog in 2021 and 2022.

Boeing plans to gradually return the Dreamliner production to 5/mo by late 2023 and to increase to 10/mo in 2025/2026.

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Uncategorized

Geo Sky to Continue Flying the Boeing 747-200

February 16, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, Boeing

Boeing Anticipates Indian Market Rapid Expansion

February 14, 2023
Uncategorized

Rex Airlines to add Capacity with two Additional

February 14, 2023
Uncategorized

Norwegian Grows 737 MAX Fleet

February 6, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X