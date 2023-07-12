Boeing Delivers 136 Jets in Q2 2023

DALLAS – The Boeing Company today announced its Q2 2023 deliveries. In total, 136 jets found new homes. Not surprisingly, the company’s 737 program led the way with 103 aircraft in the period, with 216 delivered year to date (YTD).

Boeing also delivered eight 767s (9 YTD), five 777s (9 YTD), and 20 787s (31 YTD). One 737 will be modified into a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for South Korea.

May was the company’s bumper crop month with 50 jets delivered, 35 of them 737 MAX planes. According to Reuters, the number jumped in May as Boeing delivered only 17 MAXs in April due to the discovery of a bracket installation defect which required a repair before deliveries resumed. In June, Boeing handed over 64 jets, its most since March.

June was also a significant month of orders for Boeing. Three hundred and four gross orders were placed in the month, which included the bumper 220 airframe order from Air India (AI), i of the 737 MAX, 787 and 777-9, confirmed during the Paris Air Show. Other orders came from Air Lease Corporation for two 787-9s, four 737-10s for Akasa Air (QP), five 737 MAXs for TUI UK (BY), four 737 MAXs for Turkmenistan Airlines (T5), plus the deal for 39 787-9s from Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air (RX).

A United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX sit in Renton. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Supply Chain Woes

Reuters notes that both Boeing and Airbus continue to struggle with supply chain issues which threaten to slow deliveries. The companies receive the bulk of the payment for a plane upon delivery. Thus supply chain problems create cash flow problems.

Boeing hopes to increase the delivery of 737s from 31 to 38 per month in the second half of this year. Dreamliner deliveries could slow after the company discovered a production glitch that involved tiny gaps in a fitting on the base of the horizontal stabilizer.

Boeing will provide Q2 financial results on July 26.

Featured Image: The order has given a boost to Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX program. Photo: Boeing