Boeing, CAE to Enhance Aviation Safety by Collaborating on Pilot Training

DALLAS — Boeing has announced an agreement with CAE to see the latter become the US manufacturer’s Authorised Training Provider. The announcement, revealed today on the first day of the Paris Air Show, will see CAE become the first to provide Boeing’s Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) curriculum. India will become the first location to offer the new training process with CAE, “with expansion anticipated into additional global markets.”

According to the official statement released by Boeing, the partnership will ‘expand access to high quality, innovative flight training to commercial aviation customers worldwide.’

CBTA training methods see the focus on pilot training shift to “developing and evaluating skills, knowledge, and behaviors essential for pilots to operate safely and efficiently in a commercial air transport environment.”

Boeing is rolling out the CBTA curriculum at its global training campuses in Seattle, Miami, London Gatwick, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, Stephanie Pope, Boeing, and Marc Parent, CAE. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways.

Comments From Boeing, CAE

Regarding the agreement, Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stephanie Pope said, “This partnership expands competency-based flight-training capacity to better meet the needs of our customers worldwide.

“By sharing data, leveraging digital capabilities, and providing greater accessibility and affordability, Boeing and CAE are enhancing global aviation safety.”

CAE and Boeing have a long-standing relationship, with CAE being an essential supplier of commercial aircraft training devices for Boeing.

“As a Boeing authorised training provider, CAE will leverage its expertise and global network to expand access to high-quality training on Boeing commercial aircraft and give pilots the skills and knowledge they need for peak performance in the flight deck,” added Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE.

“Boeing and CAE are working together to enhance aviation safety, and this agreement ensures more pilots worldwide are ready for the moments that matter.”

Featured Image: Boeing Global Services