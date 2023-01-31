Livestream: Boeing Celebrates Delivery of the Final 747

EVERETT — Boeing marks the delivery of the final 747 to Atlas Air (5Y) today, with thousands of people, including current and former employees, customers, and suppliers, gathered to celebrate the final delivery of the iconic widebody Jumbo jet.

The final Boeing 747-8 Freighter is the 1,574th produced over the course of 55 years.

Atlas Air is the world’s largest Boeing 747 operator with 52 in service. With this last delivery, 5Y will have 15 Boeing 747-8Fs in the fleet. Globally, 108 Boeing 747-8Fs are now in service with a dozen carriers. Below is the live video stream of the ceremony.

The Final Boeing 747

The airframe N863GT was rolled out from the Boeing 747 production line at PAE on December 6, 2022, at a special event that marked the end of over half a century of production of the iconic ‘Jumbo Jet.’

The airliner, whose origins date back to the mid-1960s as a military transport, evolved to become the world’s first widebody passenger jet with the help of Pan Am’s Juan Trippe and has later taken on numerous roles as a freighter aircraft and a VIP Transport as well.

Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

The Boeing 747-8F has proved to be popular thanks to its ability to carry heavy loads over long distances.

According to Boeing, the latest iteration of the Jumbo freighter has 4,325 nm (8,010 km) of range, the capacity to carry 293,400 lb (133.1t) of revenue-generating cargo, and space for 34 cargo pallets on its main deck.

Stay tuned for more images of the final Boeing 747 delivery ceremony from our staff at the Everett factory.

Photos: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Featured image: Daniel Gorun/Airways